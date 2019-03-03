Cricket

With Lahore airport shut, Pakistan Cricket Board shifts PSL games to Karachi

By Pti
psl

Karachi, March 3: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to shift all its Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches from Lahore to Karachi after the broadcaster complained of logistical problems due to the closure of Lahore airport.

An official in the board confirmed that all three matches which were scheduled in Lahore would now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from March 7.

"The problem is due to the closure of the Lahore airport and it is not possible for the broadcasters to move around 15,000 tons of equipment to Lahore on time to produce and broadcast the matches from there," the official said.

The Pakistan government had closed its airspace for domestic and international flights in the wake of escalating tension with India. But, on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the airports at Karachi and Islamabad to be reopened for commercial flights to ease the travellers' troubles.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019

