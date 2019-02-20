Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England ODI series with ankle injury

India will play three ODIs in Mumbai starting February 22, followed by three T20 Internationals in Guwahati from March 4.

Rookie Harleen Deol, who played two warm-up games against English women, got her maiden berth in the squad. The ODIs are a part of ICC Women's Championship and points will be carried forward.

It has been learnt that Harmanpreet had sustained an ankle injury during a training session in Patiala and has a grade 2 tear.

She will now undergo rehabilitation programme at the NCA in Bengaluru where the extent of the injury will be ascertained. If Harmanpreet fails to get fit on time for the T20Is, then Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side.