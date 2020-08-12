Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's T20Is return: Germany vs Austria: Full schedule, India timing, where to watch

By
Germany vs Austria T20s: Full schedule
Germany vs Austria T20s: Full schedule

Bengaluru, August 12: The women's T20 International cricket returns on Wednesday (August 12) for the first time since the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Austria host Germany in the first of five T20 internationals.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all women's T20 international cricket had been postponed, but this day sees the return after Australia defeated India in front of 86,174 fans on March 8.

Germany - known as the Golden Eagles - ranked 27th in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria in the battle to move up the rankings.

The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since their quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019 the women's game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155% since 2016.

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Germany captain said: "First up I'd like to thank everyone at Austria cricket for hosting us despite the current circumstances. We are excited to take the field again after a seemingly long break. The girls have worked hard in the last few months to stay fit and to up their skills, so I am confident we will put on a good show. We look forward to some exciting games against Austria whom we haven't faced in T20 cricket in a long time."

Andrea Mae Zepeda, Austria captain said: "The team is really excited, and we are looking forward to some competitive cricket in Europe after months of lockdown due to Covid-19. Some teams could not take part in this tournament due to travel restrictions, but we are happy those restrictions have been eased between Austria and Germany and we are able to get some international cricket this year."

The fixtures and IST timing

August 12: Austria vs Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (3.30 PM IST).

August 13: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (2.30 PM IST)

August 13: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (7 PM IST).

August 14: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (2.30 PM IST)

August 15: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (1.30 PM IST).

More GERMANY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue