Women's T20Is return: Germany vs Austria: Full schedule, India timing, where to watch

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all women's T20 international cricket had been postponed, but this day sees the return after Australia defeated India in front of 86,174 fans on March 8.

Germany - known as the Golden Eagles - ranked 27th in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria in the battle to move up the rankings.

The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since their quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019 the women's game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155% since 2016.

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Germany captain said: "First up I'd like to thank everyone at Austria cricket for hosting us despite the current circumstances. We are excited to take the field again after a seemingly long break. The girls have worked hard in the last few months to stay fit and to up their skills, so I am confident we will put on a good show. We look forward to some exciting games against Austria whom we haven't faced in T20 cricket in a long time."

Andrea Mae Zepeda, Austria captain said: "The team is really excited, and we are looking forward to some competitive cricket in Europe after months of lockdown due to Covid-19. Some teams could not take part in this tournament due to travel restrictions, but we are happy those restrictions have been eased between Austria and Germany and we are able to get some international cricket this year."

The fixtures and IST timing

August 12: Austria vs Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (3.30 PM IST).

August 13: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (2.30 PM IST)

August 13: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (7 PM IST).

August 14: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (2.30 PM IST)

August 15: Austria v Germany, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria (1.30 PM IST).