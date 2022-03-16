ICC Women's WC: England beat India by 4-wickets to keep hopes alive; Heather Knight, Dean Charlotte shine

Having restricted the Women In Blue to a below-par 134, the defending champions overhauled the target in 31.2 overs to keep their campaign in the showpiece event alive. Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it was a must-win match for titleholders and four-time champions England.

Knight (53*) and Nat Sciver (45) steered the side home on a tricky surface after off-spinner Charlotte Dean picked up a four-for to prevent Mithali Raj-led side from scoring big.

The pick of the Indian bowlers was medium-pacer Meghna Singh - who returned with impressive figures of 3/26 in 7.2 overs - but didn't have many runs on the board to defend.

The English women didn't have the best of starts in the run chase as their openers Tammy Beaumont (1) and Danielle Wyatt (1) fell cheaply in the powerplay. However, the partnership between Knight and Sciver revived the team in the run chase.

England once again lost wickets in the middle overs Amy Jones (10), Sophie Dunkley (17), Katherine Brunt (0) were dismissed by the Indian bowlers in the middle-overs, but their captain ensured they didn't succumb under pressure.

Earlier in the day, inconsistency returned to haunt Indian batters as they were bundled out for a meagre 134 in their fourth league stage match. The previous game's centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.

It was in sharp contrast to India's performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post 317 for 8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event.

Charlie Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England while Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership. Dean was adjudged the player of the match for her impressive effort.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side has two wins and two defeats in four games and they'll have to win at least two more games to keep themselves in contention for the semis. They'll face Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh in their remaining league games.