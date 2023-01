Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Time in IST, Venues, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming Info

In the eighth edition of the tournament, ten teams will be divided into two groups of five and each team will face each team of their respective group in single round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out round.

Defending and record champions Australia have been drawn alongside hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1, while India are grouped along with 2009 winner England, 2016 winner West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group 2.

This tournament will commence just ten days after the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup, which is also set to be held in South Africa from January 14 to January 31.

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, Groups, Squads, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Format

The group stage will see a total of 20 matches and the knock-out round will see three matches - the two semifinals followed by the final. The group stage will conclude on February 21 and the knock outs will conclude on February 20. The Women's T20 World Cup will be held across three venues in three cities.

Now, let's take a look at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 groups, squads, venues and time table:

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Groups Group 1: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Group 2: India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland and England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squads Group 1 Australia: Yet to be announced Bangladesh: Yet to be announced New Zealand: Yet to be announced South Africa: Yet to be announced Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced Group 2 India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey. Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh. Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan. Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadaf Shamas. England: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson. Ireland: Yet to be announced West Indies: Yet to be announced Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Venues (Image: ICC) Cape Town: Newlands Cricket Ground Paarl: Boland Park Gqeberha: St George's Park Cricket Ground Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Full Schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST) Date Day Fixture Venue Time in IST 10 February 2023 Friday South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cape Town 10:30 PM 11 February 2023 Saturday England vs West Indies Paarl 6:30 PM 11 February 2023 Saturday Australia vs New Zealand Paarl 10:30 PM 12 February 2023 Sunday India vs Pakistan Cape Town 6:30 PM 12 February 2023 Sunday Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cape Town 10:30 PM 13 February 2023 Monday England vs Ireland Paarl 6:30 PM 13 February 2023 Monday South Africa vs New Zealand Paarl 10:30 PM 14 February 2023 Tuesday Australia vs Bangladesh Gqeberha 10:30 PM 15 February 2023 Wednesday India vs West Indies Cape Town 6:30 PM 15 February 2023 Wednesday Ireland vs Pakistan Cape Town 10:30 PM 16 February 2023 Thursday Australia vs Sri Lanka Gqeberha 6:30 PM 17 February 2023 Friday Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cape Town 6:30 PM 17 February 2023 Friday Ireland vs West Indies Cape Town 10:30 PM 18 February 2023 Saturday England vs India Gqeberha 6:30 PM 18 February 2023 Saturday Australia vs South Africa Gqeberha 10:30 PM 19 February 2023 Sunday Pakistan vs West Indies Paarl 6:30 PM 19 February 2023 Sunday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Paarl 10:30 PM 20 February 2023 Monday India vs Ireland Gqeberha 6:30 PM 21 February 2023 Tuesday England vs Pakistan Cape Town 6:30 PM 21 February 2023 Tuesday South Africa vs Bangladesh Cape Town 10:30 PM 23 February 2023 Thursday Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD Cape Town 6:30 PM 24 February 2023 Friday Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD Cape Town 6:30 PM 26 February 2023 Sunday Final: TBD vs TBD Cape Town 6:30 PM ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed via Disney+ Hotstar in India.