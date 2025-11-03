Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma becomes Player of the Tournament, breaks Multiple Records By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Tournament award after he magnificent performances throughout the Women's World Cup 2025.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai, and Deepti was instrumental in the victory. The 28-year-old played an all-round role as India lifted their maiden title.

Deepti Sharma had an extraordinary performance in the Women's World Cup 2025, which ultimately led to her being named the Player of the Tournament. She made history by becoming the first-ever player to score over 200 runs and take at least 15 wickets in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup, a remarkable all-round achievement.​

Throughout the tournament, Deepti scored a total of 215 runs in seven innings, including three half-centuries, with her highest score being 58 in the final against South Africa. Her batting was notably steady and impactful, contributing significantly in crucial moments, especially during the final. With the ball, she was equally lethal, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, with standout performances such as her best figures of 4/51 against England, alongside other useful spells like 3/54 and 3/45 in earlier matches.​

Deepti Sharma stood tall in the Final

Her performance in the final was instrumental in India's historic victory, where she scored a vital 58 and provided key breakthroughs with her bowling, including dismissing the South African players and maintaining pressure on the opposition. Deepti ended up picking 5 wickets in the final, thus changing the entire dynamics of the final. Her double wicket over to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon changed the course of the match.

Deepti Sharma Records in WC 2025

Deepti Sharma became the first women's cricketer to score 200 runs and pick up more than 20 wickets in a single edition of a World Cup.

Deepti Sharma became the first India player to become Player of the Tournament in a Women's World Cup.

The India all-rounder is also the only player to score fifty plus and pick up 4 wickets in a Women's World Cup final.