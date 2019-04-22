Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup a challenge for Bangladesh bowlers, warns Walsh

By Pti
World Cup a challenge for Bangladesh bowlers, warns Walsh

Dhaka, April 22: West Indies great and Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh on Monday warned that bowling conditions in Britain would make the upcoming World Cup a tough test for the South Asian side. The ten-team tournament will run from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.

"It will be a big challenge," Walsh told reporters in Dhaka. "There are going to be some good cricket wickets, which are batting-friendly. We have to be intelligent, and try to execute well.

"We have to read the conditions and the surfaces we play. Some places the ball might swing more than the others. We have to assess when we get there."

CWC 2019: Complete Squads

Walsh, who played four World Cups for the West Indies between 1987 and 1999, tipped the bowlers to rely on their variations to be successful.

"Most of the wickets will be docile and flat. We have to work on our variations and execution," he said. "Everybody studies one another these days. So they know our strengths and weaknesses. Likewise, we also know theirs."

Walsh will be overseeing a Bangladesh pace bowling unit already grappling with injury problems. The Caribbean star revealed that three of his five charges -- Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin -- were injured.

"We need to get them back into bowling, within the right frame of mind, and be sharp enough to do a bit of bowling in Ireland and be ready for the World Cup," he said.

Bangladesh, which will also open their campaign against South Africa on June 2 at the Oval, will play a tri-nation tournament in Ireland involving the hosts and West Indies in May as part of their build-up for World Cup.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue