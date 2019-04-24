World Cup flashback: When five run-outs ended Australia’s chances in the 1975 final against West Indies

The West Indies, led by Clive Lloyd, were favourites because of the form they were in. The Caribbeans won all their group games, including the one against Australia who they met in the final. Ian Chappell's Australia, however, had a scare in the semi-final against hosts England but eventually prevailed to make their maiden WC final.

The two teams met in the title clash at the Lord's on June 21. Chappell won the toss and sent the Windies to bat first. West Indies was reduced to three for 50 before captain Lloyd's century (102) and Rohan Kanhai (55) registered a grand resurrection, adding 149 runs for the fourth wicket.

A young Vivian Richards did not last long (5) but some handy contributions in the lower order from Keith Boyce (43), Bernard Julien (26 not out) and wicket-keeper Deryck Murray (14) saw the Windies posting a total of 291 for 8 in 60 overs. Gary Gilmour, who took 6 for 14 in the semi-final against England, took 5 for 48 in this match.

Australia lose Ian Chappell at crucial juncture

Australia had a better start than the Windies as opener Alan Turner scored 40 and skipper Chappell 62. They were cruising at 162 for three at one stage when disaster struck. Richards, who had failed with the bat, decided to contribute in some other ways and it was a day of brilliant fielding by the 23-year-old.

He effected three run-outs on the day as five Australian batsmen ran themselves out and one of them was Chappell. The batsman had pushed one from his opposite number towards the mid-wicket and ran for a quick single with hesitation.

Even though the ball had gone past Richards, he picked it quickly and fired it back powerfully to Lloyd who ran the batsman out despite a valiant dive. Doug Walters returned soon and at 170 for 5, the match was certainly looking to go away from Australia's hands.

They lost their ninth wicket for 233 but a splendid partnership between Jeff Thompson (21) and Dennis Lillee (16) for the last wicket took them closer to the target but they couldn't reach it.

Boyce took five wickets for the Windies and Lloyd one. Apart from Turner and the two Chappells - Ian and Greg - Max Walker and Thompson were also run out. West Indies won their maiden world cup title by bagging the final by 17 runs.