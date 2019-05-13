World Cup flashbacks: Looking back at 1975 edition

However, because of poor weather, it wasn't success and it was only in 1975 that the first-ever successful men's global tournament in international cricket was held.

The idea gained momentum following the success of domestic one-day competitions in various members countries and eight teams took part in the tournament featuring the six Test-playing nations of the time - England, Australia, West Indies, India, New Zealand and Pakistan (South Africa were no more playing) and they were joined by associate nations Sri Lanka and East Africa which was a joint team from four African nations (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia).

The matches were played in a total of six venues - Lord's, Oval, Leeds, Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

The eight teams were divided into two groups. Group A featured England, New Zealand, India and East Africa while Group B comprised Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Each team played the other in the group once. England topped Group A with three wins while New Zealand finished with two wins and one loss. India managed a solitary win which was against East Africa and lost two. East Africa lost all their three games.

No Asian team could make it to semis

In the other group, the West Indies won all three matches while Australia won two and lost one. Pakistan could win only one match while Sri Lanka lost all three.

England, New Zealand, West Indies and Australia entered the semifinals and it is the only World Cup till date in which no Asian country succeeded in making it to the last four.

For Indians, the 1975 World Cup brings back bitter memories of Sunil Gavaskar's slow innings against England.

In the semifinals, Australia beat England by four wickets while the Caribbeans defeated New Zealand by five wickets to make it to the final. The West Indies went on to win the tournament, defeating Australia by 17 runs in the final, after their captain Clive Lloyd hit a century.

A total of 15 matches were played in the first WC in a time span of three weeks (June 7-21) and while New Zealander Glenn Turner top scored with 333 runs, Australian pacer Gary Gilmour took 11 wickets in just two matches (semi-final and final) to finish as the best bowler.