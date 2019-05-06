World Cup flashbacks: When Javed Miandad got run-out in his final ODI match in WC 1996 & was booed off

Be it for his last-ball six against Chetan Sharma in Sharjah in 1986 or the frog-leaping gesture against Kiran More in the 1992 World Cup, Miandad was perceived to be one who saw the game with the arch-rivals more as a war.

The man had played his final international game on Indian soil and the local fans gave him a farewell he wouldn't have liked: booing after his dismissal.

At 39, Miandad came out of retirement and was more about a berth-occupant in the Pakistan squad in the 1996 WC. It was, however, a record for him as he appeared in maximum number of WCs (six) which was later matched by Sachin Tendulkar. He had played only four games till the quarter-final against India in Bengaluru in 1996 with not much batting behind him.

In the quarter-final, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93 and a 25-ball 45 from Ajay Jadeja towards the end saw the hosts posting a commanding score of 287 for 8 in 50 overs. Aamer Sohail was captaining Pakistan as the regular skipper, Wasim Akram, had pulled out owing to an injury much to the fans' dismay.

Miandad tried his best but the task was too stiff

Pakistan, too, had a blistering chase, putting up 84 for the first wicket and then the Sohail-Vankatesh Prasad drama saw them losing their second wicket on 113.

The men in green then had a mini collapse and after Inzamam-ul-Haq was dismissed and the score read 132 for 4, in walked Miandad. The man had always been a fighter but in this game, it was a real test of character for the ageing giant.

He added 52 runs with Saleem Malik and 47 runs with wicket-keeper-batsman Rashid Latif but with the batsmen getting out at regular intervals at the other end, it became all the more difficult for Miandad to keep up the pace and he eventually got run out for 38 after playing 64 balls with two boundaries.

A section of the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium booed the legend off even as there were people who appreciated his effort to save his team.