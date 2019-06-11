World Cup head-to-head: England haven’t beaten Australia since 1992; trail 2-5

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule

The hosts versus the holders' clash is a top draw of this edition because of a number of factors - including David Warner and Steve Smith. England thrashed Australia in an ODI series 5-0 last June and the defending champions will be remembering that vividly.

Overall, the two teams have met 147 in ODIs with Australia leading 81-61 while two matches ended in tie and three without a conclusion.

At the World Cup, England and Australia have met seven times with Australia leading 5-2. The last time England have beaten Australia in a WC game was way back in 1992.

Australia beat England by 4 wickets; semi-final; Leeds; June 18, 1975:

The old foes met in the World Cup for the first time in the semi-final of the inaugural edition and it was an absorbing contest. The hosts, led by Mike Denness, batted first but was bundled out for just 93, thanks to 6 for 14 by Gary Gilmour who was playing his first WC game.

Ian Chappell's Australia too had a poor chase as they slumped to 39 for 6 before Gilmour arrived as the saviour with the bat. He remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 28 to help Australia win by 4 wickets and make the maiden final.

England beat Australia by 6 wickets; group game; Lord's; June 9, 1979:

The hosts avenged the previous loss in the first match of the second edition. Mike Brearley won the toss and sent Kim Hughes's side to bat and they had a slump in the later part after reaching 111 for 2. Opener Andrew Hilditch top scored with 47 and Australia could manage just 159 for 9 in 60 overs. Geoff Boycott was the best English bowler with 2 for 15. Graham Gooch scored 53 and Brearley made 44 as England won the game comfortably losing just four wickets and almost 12 overs to spare. Gooch was the man of the match.

Australia beat England by 7 runs; final; Kolkata; November 8, 1987:

Allan Border won the toss and elected to bat and powered by opener David Boon's 75 and Mike Veletta's 45 not out, the Kangaroos scored 253 for 5 in 50 overs. Eddie Hemmings took 2 for 48. England were doing good at 2 for 135 at one stage when their skipper Mike Gatting (41) perished while trying a reverse sweep. Bill Athey scored 58 and Allan Lamb made 45 and the Three Lions managed 246 for 8 in 50 overs to lose by seven runs.

Steve Waugh and Border took two wickets each. Boon was the man of the match.

England beat Australia by 8 wickets; league game; Sydney; March 5, 1992:

Border won the toss and elected to bat but Australia's old foe Ian Botham decided to make it his day. His 4 for 31 broke the hosts' back and they were all out for 171 in 49 overs. Opener Tom Moody top scored with 51. Captain Gooch scored 58 and Botham made 53 as the English openers gave a solid start that saw the team winning by 8 wickets with almost 10 overs to spare. Botham was the man of the match.

Australia beat England by 2 wickets; group match; Port Elizabeth; March 2, 2003:

England skipper Nasser Hussain won the toss and opted to bat. They were off to a good start but a middle-order collapse saw England managing only 204 for 8 in 50 overs. Alec Stewart top scored with 46 and Andrew Flintoff made 45 to take England past the 200-run mark.

Andy Bichel came up with a magnificent bowling performance, taking 7 for 20, to better Gilmour's record. England then came back hard at Australia to trigger a rare collapse in their strong batting line-up. Ricky Ponting's side was reduced to 135 for 8 but just like Gilmour, Bichel came out as Australia's saviour with the bat as well, scoring 34 not out in 36 balls to guide them home. Andy Caddick took 4 for 35 for England. Bichel was the man of the match.

Australia beat England by 7 wickets; Super Eight stage; North Sound; April 8, 2007:

Michael Vaughan won the toss and elected to bat and despite Kevin Pietersen scoring 104 and opener Ian Bell making 77, England could not last the entire 50 overs and were all out for 247. Pacers Nathan Bracken, Shaun Tait and Glenn McGrath took three wickets apiece.

Skipper Ponting led the Australian chase with 86 while Michael Clarke remained not out on 55. Australia romped home in the 48th over losing only three wickets. Tait was the man of the match.

Australia beat England by 111 runs; group match; Melbourne; February 14, 2015:

Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Australia to bat first. Opener Aaron Finch made 135 while a couple of 50s from George Bailey (55) and Glenn Maxwell (66) fired the Aussies to 342 for 9 in 50 overs.

Steven Finn scored five wickets for 71 runs. England were tottering at 5 for 73 but James Taylor's 98 not out and 37 from Chris Woakes helped them cross 200. England were all out for 231 in the 42nd over to lose by 111 runs. Mitchell Marsh took 5 for 33. Finch was the man of the match.