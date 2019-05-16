World Cup head-to-head: West Indies hold a slight edge over Australia

Schedule | Full squads

Defending champions Australia have won the title five times starting 1987 after the Windies had dominated the initial two tournaments in 1975 and 1979.

Overall, the two sides have met 139 times in ODIs with the Kangaroos having a 73-60 lead while three games were tied and three had no result. In their last five encounters the last of which took place in June 2016, Australia have won four.

In the World Cup, Australia and the Windies have met nine times with the Caribbeans leading 5-4. They won the first four encounters, but Australia won four of the next five.

Here is a brief look at the results of their past encounters in the WC:

WI beat Australia by 7 wickets; group match; Kennington Oval; June 14, 1975

Clive Lloyd won the toss and sent Ian Chappell's Australia to bat first. Barring a couple of half centuries from Ross Edwards (58) and wicket-keeper Rod Marsh (52 not out), the Australian batting could not make much headway and they were all out for 192 inside 54 overs. Andy Roberts took three wickets. For the West Indies, opener Roy Fredericks scored 58 and man-of-the-match Alvin Kallicharran hit 78 to ensure that the West Indies won by 7 wickets with 14 overs to spare.

WI beat Australia by 17 wickets; final; Lord's; June 21, 1975

Ian Chappell won the toss and asked Windies to bat in the first-ever World Cup final and although the Australians had some early success, captain Lloyd's 102, Rohan Kanhai's 55 and Keith Boyce's 34 later on saw the Caribbeans reaching a competitive score of 291 for eight in 60 overs. Gary Gilmour, the hero of the semifinal against England, took a fifer. Australia were on the track in their chase till captain Chappell was run out for 62. There were in fact five run-outs in the Aussie innings and they were all out for 274 in the 59th over. Boyce took four wickets and Lloyd was the man of the match.

WI beat Australia by 101 runs; group match; Leeds; June 11, 1983

Kim Hughes won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first. Larry Gomes's 78 and Faud Bacchus's 47 helped the West Indies overcome the initial hardships to post a total of 252 for nine in 60 overs. Spearhead Geoff Lawson picked three wickets to be the most successful bowler. Winston Davis then ran berserk by taking seven Australian wickets for just 51 runs, skittling out the opponents for only 151 in 30.3 overs. David Hookes was the highest scorer for Australia with 45. Davis was the man of the match.

WI beat Australia by 7 wickets; group match; Lord's; June 18, 1983

Hughes won the toss and this time he elected to bat. However, there was not much change in the outcome. The skipper top scored with 69 and was backed by Hookes's 56, Graham Yallop's 52 not out and Rod Marsh's breezy 37 and the team effort took Australia to 273 for six in 60 overs. For the Windies, Malcolm Marshall and Larry Gomes claimed two scalps each. But the West Indies made a mincemeat of the Australian bowling as opener Gordon Greenidge scored 90 and Viv Richards remained not out on 95 to add 124 runs for the second wicket to win it for their side. The Windies won by 7 wickets with more than two overs left. Richards was the man of the match.

Australia beat WI by 57 runs; league match; Melbourne; March 18, 1992

Australia tasted their first-ever victory against the West Indies in the World Cup 17 years since the tournament started. In the final league match of the 1992 edition played at home, Richie Richardson's West Indies needed a win to make it to the semifinals, but they fumbled. Allan Border won the toss and elected to bat and opener David Boon hit 100 while his partner Tom Moody scored 42 that saw the home team posting a total of 216 for six in 50 overs. Anderson Cummins took three wickets for 38 runs. The Windies had a disastrous chase as none except Brian Lara (70), who opened the innings, survived long. They Caribbeans were shot out for 159 in the 43rd over with left-arm pacer Michael Whitney taking 4 for 34. Boon was the man of the match as Australia won by 57 runs.

WI beat Australia by 4 wickets; group match; Jaipur; March 4, 1996

Three run-outs pegged Australia backed after Mark Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first in this group game. Ricky Ponting scored 102 and Steve Waugh made 57 and Australia scored 229 for six in 50 overs in this crucial game after both teams had forfeited their game to Sri Lanka. West Indies lost Shivnarine Chanderpaul early , but Lara (60) and captain Richardson (93 not out) ensured that they overhauled the target in the penultimate over. In one of those rare off days for the Australian pace attack and also Shane Warne, it was Mark Waugh's 3 for 38 that was the best among the Australian bowling figures. Richardson was the man of the match.

Australia beat WI by 5 runs; semifinal; Mohali; March 14, 1996

In one of the most thrilling encounters in the tournament's history, Australia won the toss and were reeling at 15 for four when a couple of counter-attacking fifties from Stuart Law (72) and Michael Bevan (69) and a 31 from wicket-keeper Ian Healy took the Kangaroos past 200 after Taylor won the toss and elected to bat. The West Indies were on the way to their fourth World Cup final when disaster struck in the form of dismissal of Chanderpaul (80) and it was all over for them. In one of the most bizarre collapses, the West Indies lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs as Richardson (49 not out) helplessly saw the mayhem. Windies were all out for 202 chasing 208 and they have not made a World Cup semifinal again. Warne took 4 for 36 and was the man of the match.

Australia beat WI by 6 wickets; league match; Manchester; March 30, 1999

The Australians had just started to make a comeback in World Cup cricket after their two losses to Pakistan and New Zealand and needed to win this one. Captain Steve Waugh won the toss and opted to bowl and Glenn McGrath, who was not having his best of times, struck at the right moment. He picked 5 for 14 as the Windies folded for a meagre 110 in less than 47 overs. Opening batsman Ridley Jacobs carried his bat through to make 49 not out. Australia had a cakewalk but they delayed as long as they could to help the West Indies get into the Super Six so that they themselves could carry two points. Waugh and Bevan took 21 overs to score 49 runs but Windies yet did not go through. McGrath was the man of the match. Lara was the captain of the West Indies in this game.

Australia beat WI by 103 runs; Super Eight; North Sound; March 27-28, 2007

Lara won the toss and sent the Caribbeans to bat first in the first-ever World Cup held on their soil. But a 143-ball 158 from opener Matthew Hayden proved that it was not his team's day. Michael Clarke's 41 and a couple of 30s by captain Ponting and Shane Watson took the Australian score to 322 for six in 50 overs - the first 300-plus score in an Australia-WI clash in the World Cup. Daren Powell and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each. Lara top scored with 77 for his team while wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin scored 52 but those were not enough to take the West Indies home. For the Australians, McGrath and Brad Hogg took three wickets apiece as Australia bowled the hosts out for 219 in the 46th over to win by 103 runs. Hayden was the man of the match.