World Cup head-to-head: West Indies lead 3-0 over Bangladesh

Bangladesh are playing in their sixth World Cup this year after making their debut in the 1999 edition when also the tournament was played in England. The two teams have met 37 times so far with the Caribbeans leading 21-14. Two games have ended without a result. In the last five encounters, however, Bangladesh have won four times and their clash at the World Cup promises to be an absorbing one.

In the World Cup, West Indies have Bangladesh four times and won on three occasions. The remaining game was washed out.

Here is a glimpse at all West Indies-Bangladesh encounters at the cricket World Cup:

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets; group match; Dublin; May 21, 1999

Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam won the toss and elected to bat but barring a 85-run partnership between opener Mehrab Hossain (64) and Naimur Rahman (45), there was nothing much to write about. Courtney Walsh took four for 25 and Reon King three for 30 to bowl Bangladesh out for 182 in 49.2 overs. A couple of half-centuries from opener Ridley Jacobs (51) and Jimmy Adams (53 not out) saw the Windies home in the 47th over with seven wickets in hand. Walsh was the man of the match.

Group match, No result; Benoni; February 18, 2003

Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mashud won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first. Ricardo Powell scored 50 off 31 and a couple of 40s from Brian Lara (46) and captain Carl Hooper (45) saw the Caribbeans finishing at 244 for nine in 50 overs. Pacer Manjural Islam took three for 62. The Asians lost both their openers and were 32 for two in the ninth over when rain intervened to stop the game. The match was eventually abandoned and sharing two points with Bangladesh proved costly for the West Indies in the end.

Windies bt Bangladesh by 99 runs; Super Eight; Barbados; April 19, 2007

Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar won the toss and asked the Caribbeans to bat first. Ramnaresh Sarwan's 91 not out off 90 balls at No.5 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's 50 took the West Indian score to 230 for five in 50 overs. Five West Indian bowlers took a wicket each. With six down for 52, the Tigers were never in the chase and a 58-run partnership between wicket-keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (38 not out) and Mashrafe Mortaza (37) helped Bangladesh only to delay the inevitable. Bangladesh were all out for 131 with Darren Powell taking three for 28. Sarwan was the man of the match.

Windies beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets; group match; Dhaka; March 4, 2011

Bangladesh had an embarrassing outing against the Windies in front of their home crowd in the 2011 edition as they were skittled out for just 58 in less than 19 overs. Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat and from 25 for two, the home team lost their last eight wickets for 33 runs. Junaid Siddique top scored with 25 while left-arm orthodox Sulieman Benn took four for 18. Kemar Roach and captain Darren Sammy took three wickets each. The Caribbeans knocked off the runs in 12.2 overs with Chris Gayle remaining not out on 37 off 36 balls. Roach was the man of the match.