World record holder Pranav Dhanawade struggles with poor form, battles frustration

Mumbai, Dec 27: Pranav Dhanawade’s amazing 1009 runs off 323 balls in a school cricket tournament in January 2016 created a lot of buzz in Indian cricket. Many thought that this wonder boy from Mumbai is going to be the next Sachin Tendulkar in future.

Dhanawade’s father Prasant is an auto-rickshaw driver. They do not even own a permanent residence. But after having scored the world record Pranav came into the limelight and became a hero overnight!

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had introduced a scholarship of Rs 10,000 monthly for Pranav so that along with continuing cricket he could carry on his studies too.

But destiny took a 360-degree turn. Pranav could not ensure his place in the under-16 Mumbai team. He even went to a private cricket academy in Bengaluru at the end of the season last year with a hope of getting some valuable suggestions from Rahul Dravid as his sons train in that academy. But Pranav could not meet Dravid.

The aftermath was very frustrating for the young promising batsman. Pranav’s performance was sinking rapidly. Even the opportunity he was getting to train at Air India nets had been closed.

Even clubs like Dadar Union started preventing the 16-year old batsman to join their nets. It has been learnt that out of frustration Pranav even stopped playing cricket.

His father Prashant has also reportedly sent a letter to MCA requesting the state association to stop the Rs 10,000 scholarship, introduced for Pranav. It is learnt from the MCA that Prashant has also mentioned in his letter that MCA can only resume sending the scholarship when Pranav again will be seen in form.

Pranav’s coach Mobin Sheikh, speaking on the issue revealed, “We all are motivating him. The main thing is that he seems to have lost his focus. Constant criticism also has been one of the key factors for his decline. But I am hopeful that Pranav will reorganise himself and deliver good cricket from the next year.”