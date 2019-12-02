Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad may be inaugurated with Asia XI vs World XI match in March 2020

By
Worlds largest cricket stadium opening could be in March in Ahmedabad
World's largest cricket stadium opening could be in March in Ahmedabad

Mumbai, November 2: Sourav Ganguly has been on over-drive since taking over as the BCCI president in October. He was the mastermind behind India's first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens a couple of weeks ago.

Now, the former Indian captain could bring another masterstroke - an Asia XI vs World XI match to open the Sardar Patel stadium, touted to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. Ganguly wants to host the match in March ahead of the IPL 2020 that could be another landmark in his administrative career.

Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Indian Express that the BCCI was waiting for the approval from ICC to go ahead with the preparations for the match.

The new-look Motera will have a seating capacity of 1.16 lakh, a few thousands more than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Eden Gardens in Kolkata too had boasted of a seating capacity over a lakh but has come down to a little over 80000 after the renovation work ahead of the ICC World Cup in 2011.

Main points about Sardar Patel stadium

1. The project which is estimated to cost Rs 700 crore is being constructed by Larson and Toubro (L&T). It has been designed by M/s Populace a renowned architecting firm which has also designed the MCG.

2. The Motera stadium in its new life will be spread over 63 acres and will have a club house with over 50 rooms, 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket training academy, an Olympic size swimming pool, a parking area that can accommodate about 3,000 four wheelers and over 10,000 two-wheelers.

3. The project has been a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once seated as the President of Gujarat Cricket Association, and has full support of Home Minister Amit Shah.

4. In order to utilise sustainable power at all levels, a solar power plant is under construction in the stadium premises. Lubi Solar, which is a division of Lubi Electronics, will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of this rooftop solar power plant.

5. The GCA official said once completed the stadium will be a sight to behold and would host some crucial matches in future including some of the ICC 50-over World Cup 2023 ties.

More AHMEDABAD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by an innings and 48 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue