World Test Championship: New venue to be finalised, India to undergo 14-day quarantine in England

By
The WTC final is scheduled to begin on June 18.
The WTC final is scheduled to begin on June 18.

Mumbai, March 8: The World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18 in England. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will arrive in the UK well ahead of the fixture and will undergo a 14-day quarantine as per the Covid 19 protocols.

It will be a similar process that the Indian cricket team underwent in Australia late last year. A report in ToI said the venue of the WTC final too could see a change. The final was expected to be held in Lord's but with no hotel in the stadium premises the match could be shifted to another venue.

It has been speculated that Ageas Bowl in Southampton could host the final now as the stadium has Hilton hotel within its premises. India had beaten England 3-1 in a home series to enter the WTC final and New Zealand had already sealed their place in the title clash after home series win over Pakistan and West Indies.

The BCCI might also ask the team to stay back in England after the WTC final so that the team can acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the Test series and play some side games.

India will play five Tests against England and the first match is scheduled to be played from August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
