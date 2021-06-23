WTC Final: BJ Watling returns to keep wickets in farewell Test despite dislocated ring finger against India

At the start of the play on Wednesday (June 23), Watling - walking into the middle for one last time in New Zealand fatigues - had fittingly led the team into the ground on the reserve day of the title clash.

The 35-year-old was also congratulated on the field by India skipper Virat Kohli. "BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field," read an update from New Zealand Cricket.

WTC Final: Virat Kohli congratulates BJ Watling on his last day in international cricket, ICC lauds Kohli

Watling had announced last month that he will retire after New Zealand's England tour that also included the WTC Final against India. Arguably the best ever wicketkeeper-batsman to play for New Zealand, Watling had missed the second Test against England to recover from a back injury.

In his 75th and final Test, Watling took catches of India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

At the start of the day's play, Kohli went on to shake hands with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling - who walked on the field for one last time in international cricket.

WTC Final: Day 6: Kohli, Pujara, Rahane fall cheaply; India 130/5 at lunch break; Jamieson shines for NZ

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared the video of a "nice gesture" from Kohli as he congratulated Watling on his last day. "A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career," the video was captioned.

Kohli, however, had a rather disappointing outing with the bat on Wednesday as he could only add five runs to his overnight score of eight on Day 6. The India skipper was dismissed by his Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Watling took the catch behind the stumps.

Kohli was dismissed by Jamieson - his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate - for the second time in the match. Soon after Kohli's departure, the tall Kiwi quick sent Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion.