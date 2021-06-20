WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway headline day 3 before India bowlers impress with disciplined effort

Before bad light stopped the day's play, New Zealand reached 101/2 in 49 overs in their first innings and trailed India by 116 runs. Captain Kane Williamson (12*) and senior batsman Ross Taylor (0*) were at the crease when the umpires signalled the players to walk towards the pavilion due to poor light and stumps announced soon after. It was the first day when the play in the marquee clash went mostly uninterrupted.

Having restricted India to a below-par 217 in their first innings, thanks to a sensational bowling effort from their pace quartet, the BlackCaps were off to a solid start in response with the bat. Their in-form openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway brilliantly negotiated against the disciplined and testing Indian bowling attack and stitched a fifty-plus stand for the first wicket.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the breakthrough for India and broke the threatening fifty-partnership between New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham.

Ashwin brought an end to Tom Latham's knock for 30 by trapping him in his spin web and he was brilliantly supported by skipper Kohli - who took a stunning one-handed catch at cover to end the southpaw's innings. Ashwin - who is known as a nemesis of left-handed batsmen - dismissed Latham for the fifth time in Test cricket.

But before his dismissal, Latham put up a partnership of 70 and it was the first occasion since 2013 when the openers from both the teams shared a fifty-plus stand in the first innings.

Meanwhile, in-form Devon Conway continued to impress with the bat as the South Africa-born cricketer once notched up yet another resilient half-century. Conway - who is playing his third Test - played Indian pacers as well as the spinners well despite some struggles against Mohammed Shami. Conway has scores of 200, 80, and 54 in the first innings of his first three Tests.

Ishant Sharma brought an end to set Conway's innings as he got the dangerman caught by Mohammed Shami at long-on in the 49th over. Conway scored 54 before Ishant sent him back on the third ball of his new spell. New Zealand's scorecard read 101/2 when Conway made his descent towards the pavilion.

Soon after the skies were covered with dark clouds forcing the onfield umpires to stop play due to bad light and announce an end to the day's play.

Earlier in the day, Jamieson picked up his Test career's fifth five-wicket haul to emerge as a wreaker-in-chief for New Zealand as he bagged big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and triggered India's batting collapse.

India resumed the day's play for 146 for three but the Kohli-led side only mustered 71 runs on the third day as they lost their remaining seven wickets courtesy. Jamieson - who is playing only his eighth Test - was very disciplined all through the innings as it took his team a little more than just a session to rattle the Indian batting attack.

Left-arm quick Trent Boult picked up his second scalp of the match when he got Ravindra Jadeja (15) caught behind by wicketkeeper BJ Watling to end India's innings.

Kohli was the first Indian batsman to perish on day three as he became a victim of his RCB teammate Jamieson. India's batting mainstay couldn't add a single run to his overnight total of 44 before he was trapped plumb in front by Jamieson. No Indian batsman could even post a fifty-plus score, with Ajinkya Rahane being the highest scorer for the side with 49.