WTC Final, New Zealand vs India Day 3: Jamieson stars as NZ quicks dominate 1st session; India 211/7 at lunch

Kohli, who batted exceptionally well on day two reminding many of his class and temperament from India's tour of England in 2018, couldn't add a single run to his overnight total of 44 before he was trapped plumb in front by Jamieson.

The tall New Zealand all-rounder made a change in his strategy and kept probing India captain consistently right from the start of the day's play and was eventually rewarded. He bowled towards Kohli's stumps and reaped the benefit as the Indian batting mainstay missed it. It was only the seventh ball Jamieson bowled in his Test career that was hitting the stumps.

Kohli - who was pretty certain of being dismissed - went upstairs to review it with the slightest hopes of getting saved out of sheer luck but in vain. The Kiwis were, therefore, rewarded for their disciplined bowling effort and didn't allow any easy runs to Kohli and his overnight batting partner Ajinkya Rahane. So lethal was New Zealand's bowling that Indians could score just four runs in the first 40 minutes of the morning session and lost a wicket.

Rahane was next joined by Rishabh Pant in the middle and the talented left-handed batsman was given a rousing reception from the crowd even as Kohli made his descent towards the change room. The Kiwis rallied well around Jamieson and didn't let the pressure ease.

After struggling to get off the mark, Pant eventually opened his account with a boundary off Jamieson but a couple of balls later the southpaw played a rash shot to be caught in the second slip cordon. Pant followed the away going delivery and got a thick edge off it, only to be comfortably pouched by an alert Tom Latham. Pant's innings came to an end for 4 and India lost its fifth wicket for 156.

India lost their third wicket in the session as set Rahane fell into Neil Wagner's trap, soon after the left-arm quick was introduced. It was only the third delivery of his new spell which was bowled short and Rahane while trying to pull him, spooned it in the air and gave a simple catch to Latham short leg. Rahane's defiance came to an end after 117 deliveries, courtesy of a loose shot, and India lost their sixth wicket for 182.

New Zealand's pace bowlers have been marvellous in the first hour of the morning session as they bowled with control and sustained hostility, picked up the prized wickets of set Kohli and Rahane and flamboyant Pant, to put their team on top.

Team India lost their seventh wicket - fourth in the morning session - as a fine knock of 22 runs from R Ashwin came to end after India crossed 200. Ashwin was looking in fine touch before he paid the price of going for a drive off Southee to be caught at second slip by Latham. The scoreboard read 205 at the time of Ashwin's dismissal.

At lunch break, India reached 211/7 in 89 overs as the session was claimed by New Zealand pacers as they conceded just 65 runs and picked up four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (15*) and Ishant Sharma (2*) will resume batting in second session.