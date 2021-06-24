WTC Final: Taylor, Southee and retiring Watling rejoice after World Test Championship win

Although two days of the Test were washed out, New Zealand thumped India by eight wickets on the reserve day at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to lift the inaugural World Test Championship mace.

Taylor, who contributed in the massive win with his 47-run knock and unbeaten 96-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson in a chase of 139, said this feat will take a while to sink in and is a "highlight of my career".

"Still sinking in but it's been a couple of years coming. Lot of rain but the way the team fought from day one, to be out there in a crucial situation for a little bit, it's something I'll never forget. This would have to be the highlight of my career," Taylor said after the match.

Taylor had thought New Zealand didn't really have a team to win a world title when he started his career with the side back in 2006, but this is a proud moment for the Kiwis.

"At the start of my career, I felt we probably didn't have the side to do this. But I am sure there are a few Kiwis waking up who will be very proud. There was a lot of pressure, it was nice to be standing up to it."

Joining Taylor in his joy was Black Caps wicketkeeper Watling, who played his last international match. The veteran said he never imagined that he would be a world champion and thanked his family especially his mum for helping him during tought times.

"No, I didn't imagine I'd end as a World Test Champion. My family back home, my mum has stood up for me in tough times, my wife Jess and the two boys - a thank you to all of them.

"It's been a hell of a journey. Huge support over the years from my mates. We've got a special group, this is a great way to finish," he said.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee, who was NZ's leading wicket-taker in the WTC cycle with 56 wickets, too was overwhelmed by the achievement and credited consistency for his side's success.

"We started this journey two years ago. To be sitting here as champions is special. There's a lot of hard work that has gone into it," the pacer said.

"Consistency comes to mind: consistency through performances, consistency in selection. We do a lot for each other. It's satisfying to achieve what we have. The turnaround dates back to beyond the last couple of years."

Southee added that the team never had the doubt about the chase with the two senior batsmen in the middle and also revealed about his success mantra.

"The change room was a lot calmer knowing we had two experienced guys out there, but it's probably the longest 139 runs I've experienced," he said.

"As any international sports person, you want to look for ways to get better. That's what I've done. This group has pushed each other to get special, work on skills and fitness," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)