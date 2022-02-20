Yash Dhull becomes third Indian player to score centuries in both innings on First Class debut

Dhull, who led India to the fifth Under-19 World Cup title earlier this month, continued his incredible run as he became the third Indian player to score a century in both innings on First Class debut.

The 19-year-old Dhull (113 & 113 not out) joined the likes of Nari Contractor (152 & 102 not out) in 1952/53 for Gujarat and Virag Awate (126 & 112) in 2012/13 for Maharashtra in scoring a century in each innings of their Ranji Trophy debut.

Before his unbeaten 113 on Day 4 of the ongoing Elite Group H contest, Dhull had also scored a ton in the first innings also the same score of 113.

Sent out to open, Dhull brought up the three-figure mark in the second innings off 200 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. In the first innings, the right-handed young Delhi batter was dismissed after playing a knock of 113.

Sent to bat first, Delhi scored 452 runs in the first innings while Tamil Nadu posted 494, gaining a lead of 42 runs. Delhi then declared the second innings at 228/0 with the match ending in draw.

Apart from becoming the third Indian to score century in both innings on the First Class match debut, Dhull also joined another unique list of centuries in both innings of a Frist Class match for Delhi.

The youngster joins the list that features greats like Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Madan Lal, Surinder Khanna, Ajay Sharma, Raman Lamba and current India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for Delhi players scoring a century in each innings of a first class match.

Following his first innings century, Dhull spoke about how he is ready to bat in any position for the team as he dreams to follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli.

"In my cricket career, there has been a lot of coaches but someone who had guided me from childhood is Rajesh Nagar sir. Nagar sir had told me that when Ranji Trophy will come, I might be asked to open, so I should be mentally prepared," Dhull told PTI after his opening day exploits.

"Whatever the team demands from you, it needs to be done without any questions asked. I am ready to bat any position. I am just starting off in my career and now I need to make a mark with consistent performances and for that I need chances.

"So when you are told to play, you need to be ready to grab that chance. When I was informed that I would be opening the innings, mentally I was ready," said Dhull.