Yash Dhull to lead India in the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup

SK Rasheed has been named Dhull’s deputy for the tournament which is set to be held from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. Apart from the 17, five standby players has also been named by the selectors.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B.

India U19 Squad:

Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Anneshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore

India’s fixtures at the ICC U19 World Cup 2022:

Jan 15: India vs South Africa: Providence Stadium, Guyana - 7:30pm IST

Jan 19: India vs Ireland: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 7:30pm IST

Jan 22: India vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 7:30pm IST