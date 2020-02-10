Cricket
Yasir finishes with four as Pakistan hammer Bangladesh by an innings

By Peter Hanson
Yasir Shah wrecked Bangladesh
Rawalpindi, February 10: Yasir Shah finished with a four-for as Pakistan made swift work of seeing off the Bangladesh tail to wrap up an emphatic victory by an innings and 44 runs on day four of the first Test.

Teenage sensation Naseem Shah had done the bulk of the damage on Sunday when he became the youngest player to take a Test hat-trick.

Bangladesh started Monday's play 126-6, still 86 runs in arrears, and were all out for 168 with Yasir (4-58) claiming the last two wickets to earn Pakistan 60 points in the ICC Test Championship.

Already fighting a losing battle, Bangladesh's task was even more daunting in the first over of the day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after Mominul Haque (41) was trapped leg-before by Shaheen Afridi.

Liton Das (29) and Rubel Hossain (5) showed resistance for 12 overs before the latter was sent back lbw by Mohammad Abbas, having overturned a review off the same bowler shortly before.

Yasir then got in on the act, pinning Das in front before tempting Abu Jayed (3) into a top edge off a slog sweep to Asad Shafiq in the slips, which brought an end to proceedings.

The second and final Test does not begin until April 5, when Pakistan will look to complete a series win in Karachi.

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
