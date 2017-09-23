Yasir passes Pakistan fitness test

Lahore, September 23: Pakistan have selected Yasir Shah in the squad for two Test matches against Sri Lanka after the spinner proved his fitness.

The 31-year boasts an impressive haul of 149 wickets in just 26 Tests but had been told by the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq to improve his physical condition.

The former Test captain confirmed Yasir has reached the required standard and will be available when Pakistan play Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, where the first Test starts on Thursday.

"Yasir has been our main bowler for the way he has taken wickets consistently, but he needed to maintain a fitness standard, was told he had to pass the test and he did to get a place in the squad," Inzamam said.

Pakistan will be adjusting to life without recently retired stalwarts Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Sarfraz Ahmed is set to captain the side, as batsman Usman Salahuddin, fast bowler Mir Hamza and all-rounder Bilal Asif seek to make their Test debuts.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz.

Source: OPTA