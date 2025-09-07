Yogi Adityanath gives strong message to BCCI from UP T20 League, says 'Uttar Pradesh must have....'

BCCI to have new President on September 28 - Full List of Posts for Election at AGM, Retentions

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has given a strong message to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) during the final of the UP T20 league on Saturday (September 6).

Adityanath was present at the final ceremony of the tournament, and when talking to presenters Saba Karim and Manvinder Bisla, he opened up on his thoughts of domestic cricket's spread in the state.

The honorable Chief Minister sent a direct message to BCCI, to increase the number of domestic teams in the state. Currently, UP is represented by the state team alone, but with the vastness of the state and its huge population, Adityanath believes there should be multiple domestic teams from the state.

"I believe the players we have must get the platform within Uttar Pradesh. The state is providing excellent international players across all sports. My message to BCCI is that in this huge state of 25 crore people, there is just a solitary team. There should be at least four teams in domestic cricket from Uttar Pradesh, the state deserves this opportunity," Yogi Adityanath said.

Interestingly, states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat have multiple Ranji teams. Maharashtra boasts with Mumbai, Vidarbha and Maharashtra - three domestic sides. The case is similar for Gujarat as well, which is represented by Gujarat, Baroda and Saurashtra.

The UP T20 League 2025 final was played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Kashi Rudras defeated the defending champions Meerut Mavericks by 8 wickets to claim their second UP T20 League title. The Mavericks batted first and set a target of 145 runs. However, they missed their captain, Rinku Singh due to his absence, which reflected in their batting performance.

Kashi Rudras chased down the target comfortably in 15.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. The winning partnership was led by captain Karan Sharma (65 off 31 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes) and Abhishek Goswami (57 not out off 45 balls, including 7 fours and 1 six). The bowling heroics for Kashi came from Shivam Mavi and Kartik Yadav, with Shivam Mavi awarded player of the match.