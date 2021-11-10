Yorkshire suspend coach Gale over historic tweet, director Moxon given leave due to stress

Gale, who in 2014 led Yorkshire to County Championship success as captain, is reported to have used an anti-Semitic slur in a Twitter conversation.

Jewish News, who brought the comment to light, published a response from Gale in which he insisted he deleted the post as soon as he was informed of its offensive nature, with the 37-year-old concluding the publication had been sent a screenshot that "that someone took at the time and waited 11 years to release".

Yorkshire has told him to stay away from the team pending an investigation.

"We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire First XI Coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet," read a statement.

"The club will make a further statement once this process has been completed."

Additionally, Moxon has been given time off work due to a stress-related problem.

He is set to appear at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing on November 16 following Yorkshire's handling of Azeem Rafiq's allegations of institutional racism during his time at the club.

An independent report into Rafiq's complaints upheld that the spinner had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying".

The county side were punished, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspending Yorkshire from hosting international and major matches indefinitely, while sponsors such as Emerald and Nike have withdrawn from agreements.