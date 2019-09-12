Cricket
Yuvraj Singh and family relieved as domestic violence case against cricketer dropped

By
New Delhi, September 12: Yuvraj Singh's name was dragged for "malafide" reasons in the domestic violence case against his brother Zoraver but with the matter recently settled after an apology by the accuser, the family on Wednesday said he can now begin to "heal".

Yuvraj was named in the domestic violence case filed by Zoraver's estranged wife Akanksha Sharma.

After a four-year legal battle Akanksha and Zoraver got divorced earlier this month and the former apologised to Yuvraj and his family for making false allegations against them. Zoraver and Akanksha's marriage lasted a mere six months.

"Finding no other way to escape the process of law against her, Ms. Akanksha Sharma has apologised and admitted all her allegations to be false and incorrect and withdrawn the same," the family stated.

Yuvraj and his mother Shabnam Singh were named in the domestic violence complaint filed by Akanksha in a Gurugram court in October 2017.

"The only perspective that we wish to put forth is that we were vulnerable targets as one of the family members i.e. Yuvraj Singh was, and is adored and loved by millions," said Yuvraj's family in a statement.

"His great reputation was put at stake for personal malafide reasons in the most unfair manner in the hope of gaining some kind of advantage which was not otherwise due.

"We can only feel proud of Yuvraj Singh yet again, who has always decided to fight back with unshakable faith in God and the judiciary of this great country," it added.

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
