Yuvraj Singh retirement anniversary: Fans make #MissYouYuvi top Twitter trend; all-rounder thanks supporter

#MissYouYuvi became a top trend on Twitter in India as fans started pouring tributes to the left-handed batsman from Punjab. Fans turned nostalgic and began to talk about the cricketer's fine performances in the limited-overs format in India colours. Yuvraj is often hailed as one of the finest white-ball batsmen in the middle-order.

Yuvraj Singh apologises for unintentionally hurting public sentiments with his casteist remarks

Yuvraj - who was the man of the series of the 2011 World Cup which Team India won - announced his retirement to end a career that spanned 19 years and touched several highs and lows in its course.

Here's what fans had to say:

Legends never retire. You will always remain in our hearts. You have inspired the world in the game of cricket and in the game of life. We miss you. One year completed.

#MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12

Heart💕 breaking 💔day in my life June10, one year ago yuvi leave cricket all Format, and end of cricket era , we miss u 😭😭😭

Fighter say Goodbye👋👋 on this day.

Heart💕 breaking 💔day in my life June10, one year ago yuvi leave cricket all Format, and end of cricket era , we miss u 😭😭😭

Fighter say Goodbye👋👋 on this day.

Miss u my inspiration

19 years, 402 matches, 11,778 runs, 17-100s, 71-50s

Hero of 2011 World Cup.



19 years, 402 matches, 11,778 runs, 17-100s, 71-50s

Hero of 2011 World Cup.

Legend never retire. You will remain in our heart. If world against yuvi then i am against the world. Celebrating yuvi paji's 1st year of retirement. Luv u ❤️❤️paji

One of the greatest match-winners in cricket of the white-ball, you are missed by one and all. We miss our amazing middle order (and often finisher) combination of Yuvi-Mahi. #MissYouYuvi

He came .He conquerd the world.But death came in middle.He fought with cancer .The thing we should appreciate in Yuvi is fighting spirit in and off the field. He was a key player for India in lifting the world cup ..

In search of gold,we forgotten a gem#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/GIZQc0VPV6 — Ganesh Ramisetti (@RamisettiGanesh) June 10, 2020

"This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, how to dust myself off to get up again and move forward"

- Yuvraj Singh



You taught us “Harder The Conflict, GLORIOUS THE TRIUMPH”

We miss you playing !! 🏆#MissYouYuvi



We miss your Six 6’s!! We miss you Yuvi Pa #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/RYSHedM10U — SHANU (@shanudutta1996) June 10, 2020

#MissYouYuvi the lion ❤

T2o World Cup

50-50 World Cup player of the tournament. Even in cancer he played for the nation



#MissYouYuvi the lion ❤

T2o World Cup

50-50 World Cup player of the tournament. Even in cancer he played for the nation

Salute to legend

Never give up, never back down - always give your best, and keep going on. Some life lessons, seen in practice. #MissYouYuvi

Yuvraj too was overwhelmed by the response and thanked his supporters for their love. Yuvraj tweeted: "Dear fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude! Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me. As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the govt's instructions on Covid-19 & do our very best to help those in need!"

A two-time World Cup winner (2007 World T20 and 2011 50-over World Cup) Yuvraj will be remembered as one of India's finest limited over batsmen and a genuine match-winner.

Addressing the media, the cricketer said, "I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to my friends from the media, my family, friends and fans from all across the world who are going to be part of, what is a very difficult and at the same time a beautiful moment for me I can't really put it in words but I will try. After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Thank you for taking the time out to be here and to support me."

Yuvraj has been one of the most loved Indian cricketers because of his match-winning ability and stylish batting in the middle-order.

The former cricketer was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons when a case was filed against him for making a casteist slur during a live Instagram session with Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj tendered an apology on his Twitter handle in the wake of the police case.