Cricket
Yuvraj Singh retirement anniversary: Fans make #MissYouYuvi top Twitter trend; all-rounder thanks supporter

By
New Delhi, June 10: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's name started trending on Twitter on Wednesday (June 10) for exactly a year back the veteran cricketer retired from international cricket.

#MissYouYuvi became a top trend on Twitter in India as fans started pouring tributes to the left-handed batsman from Punjab. Fans turned nostalgic and began to talk about the cricketer's fine performances in the limited-overs format in India colours. Yuvraj is often hailed as one of the finest white-ball batsmen in the middle-order.

Yuvraj Singh apologises for unintentionally hurting public sentiments with his casteist remarks

Yuvraj - who was the man of the series of the 2011 World Cup which Team India won - announced his retirement to end a career that spanned 19 years and touched several highs and lows in its course.

Here's what fans had to say:

Yuvraj too was overwhelmed by the response and thanked his supporters for their love. Yuvraj tweeted: "Dear fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude! Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me. As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the govt's instructions on Covid-19 & do our very best to help those in need!"

A two-time World Cup winner (2007 World T20 and 2011 50-over World Cup) Yuvraj will be remembered as one of India's finest limited over batsmen and a genuine match-winner.

Addressing the media, the cricketer said, "I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to my friends from the media, my family, friends and fans from all across the world who are going to be part of, what is a very difficult and at the same time a beautiful moment for me I can't really put it in words but I will try. After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Thank you for taking the time out to be here and to support me."

Yuvraj has been one of the most loved Indian cricketers because of his match-winning ability and stylish batting in the middle-order.

The former cricketer was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons when a case was filed against him for making a casteist slur during a live Instagram session with Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj tendered an apology on his Twitter handle in the wake of the police case.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
