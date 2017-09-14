Zaheer Khan to marry Sagarika Ghatge on Nov 27

Bengaluru, September 14: November 27 will be a special day in the life of former India pacer Zaheer Khan. He will marry Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

The couple had got engaged in May this year.

After retirement, Zaheer has been part of several commentary panels and had visited West Indies for such an assignment.

The 'Chak de India' actor too had accompanied Zaheer on that tour after their engagement.

"Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can't describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed," Sagarika had told a newspaper in an interview earlier.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh were among those who attended his engagement ceremony.

With 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets to his name, Zaheer is one of India's most successful bowlers. He had also played key role India's 2011 World Cup winning effort under under MS Dhoni.