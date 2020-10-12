Zaheer Khan, wife Sagarika Ghatge expecting their first child: Reports

As per a report published in Pune Mirror, close friends to the couple have confirmed the news.

IPL SPECIAL SITE

Zaheer, the legendary Indian left-arm pacer, recently celebrated his birthday with his Mumbai Indians family as well as with his wife. The IPL franchises' social media handle also shared a video from the birthday celebration.

MI cricketers and management was also asked to describe the legendary Indian cricketer in a few words. "He listens to everyone and then collectively brings the thoughts together. So I think it's a very important factor to have in yourself," said MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Only last month, Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced that they will become parents in 2021. The couple also shared an image of Anushka having a baby bump.

"And then, we were three, Arriving in January) 21," Kohli tweeted on Thursday (August 27) and shared a picture with his wife.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2018 December in a ceremony held in Italy and there was a reception for family members, fellow cricketers, Bollywood stars and other important personalities from across the society in New Delhi later that year.