Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Pti
Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases
Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases

Harare, January 4: Zimbabwe has put on hold all cricket activities in the country due to new lockdown restrictions imposed by the government following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday (January 4) - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Sunday (January 3).

Zimbabwe has not hosted any team since the COVID-19 outbreak last March, which brought to a grinding halt all sporting activities globally.

The country was scheduled to host Ireland in April and Afghanistan and India in August last year but all the tours were called off due to the global health crisis.

In November, Zimbabwe played a six-match limited over series in Pakistan.

More ZIMBABWE News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More