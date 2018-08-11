2018/19 Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City - predicted line-ups

Bengaluru, August 11: The 2018/19 Premier League has just begun and Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City are going to face each in a blockbuster clash at 8.30 pm IST on Sunday (August 12) at Emirates Stadium (Watch the match live on Star Sports Select and Hotstar).
Arsenal are set to begin a new era under manager Unai Emery with the Sunday match against City being his first competitive game in-charge of the Gunners. Since Arsene Wenger joined the club in 1996 as manager, it is going to be the first Premier League game for Arsenal without him. The Gunners finished sixth on the Premier League table in the previous season with 63 points.
On the other hand, defending champions Manchester City are ready to continue their domestic league dominance under Pep Guardiola’s management. City, who won the 2017/18 Premier League title by securing 100 points, lost only two matches in the previous season.
Since the Premier League's inception in 1992, Arsenal and City both have won the league thrice. The Gunners won this trophy in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04, while the Sky Blues were champions in 2011/12 and 2013/14 before their triumph under Guardiola last season.
In the 2017/18 season, Arsenal and City met thrice overall and twice in the Premier League. City emerged the winners on each of those occasions. The last time that Arsenal beat City was in the 2016/17 FA Cup semi-final (2-1 at extra-time on April 23, 2017). When it comes to the Premier League, Arsenal last beat City back in December 2015, clinching a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
In the pre-season campaign, Arsenal were unbeaten in five games - earning three victories and two draws. Manchester City, on the other hand, suffered two defeats and managed just one win.
Manchester City have been superior in the last six fixtures with three wins.
✅ | ARS 0-3 MCI
✅ | MCI 3-1 ARS
🤝 | ARS 2-2 MCI
✅ | MCI 2-1 ARS
🤝 | MCI 2-2 ARS
However, City began their domestic season by winning the 2018 FA Community Shield last Sunday, defeating Chelsea 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium.
Ahead of the big clash between these top teams, we predict their formation and Playing XI:
Injuries
Arsenal – Two defenders Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac will be unavailable due to injuries. The centre-back Koscielny is battling from an ankle injury while the left-back Kolasinac is suffering from the knee injury. Left-back Nacho Monreal is still doubtful with a knee injury.
Manchester City – Twenty-seven-year-old right-back Danilo will surely miss the first few matches due to an ankle injury, The present fitness status of David Silva, who had missed the Community Shield match against Chelsea last Sunday, is unknown.
Team’s predicted starting line-ups
Arsenal predicted XI:
Petr Cech
Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
Leno
HB2-SM20-SP5-AMN
LT11-GX34
HM7-MÖ10-PEA14
AL9
Manchester City predicted XI:
Ederson
Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy
Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez
Sergio Aguero
