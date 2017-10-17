5 things which could help Bengaluru FC win their AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final against FC Istiklol

Bengaluru, October 17: The current situation is all too familiar for Bengaluru FC ahead of their crucial AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final second-leg against Tajik side FC Istiklol. Around the same time last year, BFC stunned Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim in the second leg of their AFC Cup semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to become the first Indian team to reach the final of the continental championship.
That was more or less a straightforward win - they already had an away goal advantage going into the return leg before Sunil Chhetri's brace and Juanan Gonzalez' debut goal for the club set up a final against Iraq's Air Force Club. This time, however, the Blues have to overturn a one-goal deficit against the Tajikistan champions, who are unbeaten in 29 competitive games since September, 2016. An added incentive for BFC is a chance at redemption - Air Force Club have already won their West Asia Zonal final against Syria's Al Wahda.
The task ahead is a challenging one for coach Albert Roca's men but the Blues aren't one to go down meekly. Ahead of the second leg at home, myKhel.com lists five factors that give the Blues an edge over FC Istiklol.
Home comfort
Bengaluru FC have not lost at home since a shocking 1-3 defeat to East Bengal in the I-League in February this year. Their record at home since that Feb 25 loss remains seven wins and a draw, with four of those wins coming in the AFC Cup. Since Roca took over last year, the Blues have not lost a home game in the AFC Cup.
The fan support at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a venue that the Blues call the Fortress, is a huge influence on the players. The atmosphere on match-days is something that scares the opposition.
Many coaches in the past have pleaded with the West Block Blues, BFC's fan group, to be mindful of their chants. Captain Sunil Chhetri has admitted to playing in Bengaluru as one of the best feelings ever.
Apart from keeping an eye on every foul or a potential dive from an opponent, the West Block Blues have no qualms whatsoever in being vocal about their team. Huge banners spread across the stand and specific chants for each player ensure that a BFC star is in his comfort zone when he's playing at the Fortress.
Roca, meanwhile, has called out the West Block Blues to turn up in large numbers for the crucial fixture. "We have a good record at home this season, and it gives us a boost ahead of the game. The fans have been great so far, and I know that the atmosphere they'll create will give our players that extra motivation during the game. They have always been there behind us and we want to give them another reason to cheer," Roca said.
Only 5 days for a historical match in Kanteerava. The @bengalurufc opportunity to play 2 @AFCCup Finals in a row! Waiting for you all!!
It has to be kept in mind that Bengaluru aren't the best team when they travel. A 0-2 loss against 10-man Abahani Dhaka in the group stage of the AFC Cup almost crippled their chances of making it to the knockouts. Even then, the Blues have shown progress in defending a three-goal advantage in Pyongyang against 4.25 SC as well conceding only the one goal against Istiklol in Dushanbe.
Experience with rain
Players have had to endure slippery conditions in the field in their two recent games in the city, one of which involved the national team. While the rain was quite heavy in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi-Final against North Korea's 4.25 SC, India's Asian Cup qualifier against Macau offered slightly better conditions for the hosts.
In the August 23 fixture against 4.25 SC, BFC showed better control of the ball and understood the pitch better. After being two goals up, the Blues even managed to convert a chance when it was pouring. The North Koreans, on the other hand, struggled to make sense of the power they needed to load into a pass. They often ended up playing the ball short to their team-mates and looked vulnerable towards the end of the game.
It was the same story against Macau on October 11, the night that India assured themselves a spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the two BFC players in the Indian Starting XI that night, were exceptional. Chhetri scored the crucial second goal in the 4-1 win while Gurpreet stood tall at the goal as India easily controlled the conditions against the minnows.
With rain being forecast on Wednesday (October 18), BFC can bank on their past experience to pull through against Istiklol.
Freedom to attack
Roca adopted a 5-4-1 formation for the away game in Dushanbe on September 27. Bengaluru FC were largely in their own half with their defenders staying deep to thwart away the chances. The two wing-backs, Collin Abranches and Nishu Kumar, supported the attack but had to quickly step back to stop the Istiklol counter.
Istiklol had 23 attempts in the game but because of the defensive set-up, their shots largely came from outside the box. Istiklol only took eight shots inside the D and among the seven shots they had on target, BFC were able to block six of those. The only goal they conceded in the game came off a header by Dmitri Barkov after a cross from the right.
At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Roca could switch to a more attacking formation in pursuit of two goals. Roca may give his wing-backs more freedom to attack and free up the midfield. Sunil Chhetri and Toni Dovale will continue to play as wingers while Udanta Singh could be used up front.
Many leaders
It appears that every department in the squad has a leader with Chhetri stringing them all together. Sandhu calls the shots from the goal, supported by Juanan Gonzalez in the defence. Australian Erik Paatalu, primarily a midfielder, distributes the play to the flanks but also steps back to defend. This gives plenty of space for Lenny Rodrigues to create play. Upfront, however, BFC still need to find inspiration but winger Dovale feels Chhetri is enough against FC Istiklol.
"We've a captain who is a legend in India," Dovale told the-afc.com recently. "He's 33, but when he trains you can see the ambition in his eyes to play and improve, so I think that makes everyone follow."
Ready for the final before the final. All charged up & raring to play at the fortress. #AFCCup2017 #BFC— Rahul Bheke (@RahulBheke) October 15, 2017
For tickets: https://t.co/l9eC9lcPdU pic.twitter.com/QqAAdQ4tFz
Full squad
Bengaluru FC have no injuries or suspensions. But Dimas Delgado, Rodrigues and Harmanjot Khabra have picked up bookings and need to be careful. Another booking to any of these players will result in them missing the AFC Cup final should BFC make it through. As for the visitors, they welcome back Ghanaian midfielder David Mawutor and Tajik midfielder Juraboev Amirbek. However, Ukraine defender Artem Baranavskyi remains suspended.