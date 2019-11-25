Football
A look at Jose Mourinho's first game in charge at every club

By
Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Jose Mourinho's new Premier League tenure started off on a perfect note as Tottenham Hotspur held on to claim a 3-2 victory in his first game in charge against West Ham.

Without an away win for nearly 11 months, Spurs managed to put away la ate scare from West Ham in an important win in a process to slowly approach to the top four spots. This was a ninth occasion where Mourinho too charges with a new campaign in the league. Astonishingly in his first league games in every side the 56-year-old Portuguese has lost only once.

Below is a list of his first game in every side and the result afterwards:

Benfica 0-1 Boavista

Mourinho's first hand in management did not go well. He was given an interim profile as Benfica manager which lasted only for nine games.

Uniao de Leiria 2-0 Sporting CF

Following the exit from Benfica, Mourinho went on to coach another Portuguese side and from this period, his career kickstarted with a bang. He produced a surprise win against giants Sporting in his first game and later went on to take them to their highest ever league finish of fifth.

FC Porto 2 - 1 Maritimo

His Uniao stint handed him a top job with Porto and there too the results did not change much in the first game. A 2-1 win over Maritimo kicked off a dream spell which ended with Europa league that season.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Mourinho faced a big acid test in the first game after arriving in Premier League facing league giants Manchester United. But with a new set-up and new stars at his disposal, his tenure started off with another win.

Inter 1-1 Sampdoria

After departing Chelsea, Mourinho joined Inter. His season although did not start off with a win but eventually he managed to grab the league trophy and three years later European cup.

Real Madrid 0-0 Mallorca

As a Real Madrid boss, his first game in charge went underwhelming drawing against minnows Mallorca. But eventually, he went on to win Copa Del Rey that season and a year later La Liga trophy.

Chelsea 2-0 Hull City

The Portuguese made a return to London with his old home and things did not change from his first stint where he grabbed a comprehensive win.

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester United

Mourinho's first game in charge at League with the Red Devils too has had a fine ending. He started the season promisingly with a 3-1 away and later went on to win the Europa League and EFL Cup in that season.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019

