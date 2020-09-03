A rundown of La Liga global milestones

Bengaluru, September 3: The La Liga achieved many milestones in India as well as around the globe during the 2019-20 season which was one of the most challenging both on and off the picth after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The biggest milestone has undoubtedly been the adaptation to the new situation created by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On 12 March, La Liga had to suspend the competition due to the situation caused by the virus.
During the lockdown period, LaLiga, its clubs and its players once again demonstrated their firm social commitment by taking part in a range of charitable projects (#LaLigaSantanderFest, for example, a massive online concert which raised €1 million for healthcare equipment).
La Liga Fest draws good response
As the public health situation improved, work commenced on the return of professional football in Spain. La Liga, in co-ordination with several European leagues and other industry stakeholders, worked closely with the clubs, the High Sports Council and the public health authorities on two ambitious protocols: a Return to Training Protocol and, subsequently, a Match Protocol.
Thanks to these projects, their set of strict rules and recommendations, and the endeavour of all involved, the clubs were able to return to training with all of the necessary measures to protect their health.
Following the recommendations of the authorities, La Liga matches resumed on June 11 with no fans in the stadiums, which meant that the top tier of Spanish football also had to adapt its broadcasting to these new circumstances.
In order to face this challenge, new locations were chosen for the television cameras and virtualised stands and crowd audio was created so that the viewer experience would be as close as possible to the one they had always enjoyed.
With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com runs down the major milestones achieved by La Liga in the 2019-20 season.
INDIA MILESTONES
1. Ace Batsman, Rohit Sharma became the first-ever brand ambassador for La Liga in India
Rohit Sharma becomes La Liga brand ambassador
2. BKT and Dream 11; becoming the first two Indian companies to become global and regional sponsors for La Liga.
3. The La Liga Football Schools Scholarship Programme organised regional and national camp and chose four young athletes to train with the La Liga Club in Spain
4. The La Liga Football Schools at Home initiative helped adapt to the new normal and consolidate our school network throughout India where coaches organised around 60 classes a week for more than 1,500 kids across eight cities.
5. La Liga celebrated its third anniversary in India along with an exciting screening of the Madrid Derby.
INSTITUTIONAL MILESTONES
1. Received R&D+i certificates for around 20 of its apps and platforms.
2. Surpassed 100 million followers on its social media channels.
3. Grew abroad and approached 2.8 billion cumulative viewers.
4. Reached more than thirty agreements with foreign leagues and federations.
5. Reached €100 million in sponsorship.