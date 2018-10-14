Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ramsey has strong hand in Arsenal contract talks – Wenger

By
Arsenal and Wales star Aaron Ramsey
Arsenal and Wales star Aaron Ramsey

Hannover, October 14: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey could still stay at Arsenal, even though he acknowledged the midfielder is now in a position of power as he enters the final year of his deal.

Ramsey this week stressed he will not leave the Gunners in January but talks over an extension have collapsed ahead of his current contract expiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Wales international, 27, was signed when Wenger was in charge in 2008 and the Frenchman was keen to tie down Ramsey's long-term future before he left at the end of the previous campaign.

However, Wenger accepts Ramsey's contract situation means he can now come to the negotiating table with a strong hand.

Asked whether he would give Ramsey a new deal, Wenger replied: "We tried that before and it still can happen.

"I don't really know what's happening at Arsenal. Sure, Aaron Ramsey is in a strong position now and he will use this position.

"But I don't know how far Arsenal will go in terms of giving him a huge contract. These things were once my responsibility, but not anymore. I'm happy about that."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue