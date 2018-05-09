AC Milan want Manchester United contract rebel Marouane Fellaini

Bengaluru, May 9: Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United contract rebel Marouane Fellaini.
The Belgian superstar looks set to quit Old Trafford for pastures new when his Man United deal expires at the end of the season.
Jose Mourinho has tried many times to get Fellaini to commit to a new contract but the 30-year-old wants to try his luck elsewhere especially looking for more first-team action and now has a queue of teams lining up to secure his signature.
Fellaini is wanted by a host of Chinese Super League clubs who are willing to pay big bucks while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Monaco and Besiktas lead the pile on the continent.
Meanwhile, Leicester and West Ham United both are eager to offer him a deal that sees him stay in England.
However, reliable Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato claims the former Everton man could instead be tempted by a switch to the San Siro.
Gennaro Gattuso has apparently identified Fellaini as the ideal man to boss his midfield next season.
However, there has been no contact with his agent as Milan look for Fellaini to lower his wage demands.
The 30-year-old revealed last week that he had not yet made a final decision, though, and had accused United of failing to resolve the contract dispute when they had more time on their side.
"The whole staff are doing everything for me to stay," he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.
"The club didn't renew my contract last year. Now, I'm in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has said he wants to keep me.
"Last year, I went to the coach and said I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I won't ask 10 times. Afterwards, I became important for the team... "A good player costs at least 50million euros. The club knows they went wrong there.
"If I don't have physical problems, I will go to the World Cup. Afterwards, we'll see. I haven't made a decision yet."
"I'm open to everything. I wouldn't have a problem with life in China. I love to discover other places and other cultures. And I won't go there alone. If I go, it's with the family.
"I'm now 30 years old, at the end of a contract and negotiating with Manchester United. There are several clubs showing interest. I'm waiting for what will happen."
