Adidas unveil new campaign for FIFA U-17 World Cup in India

New Delhi, October 4: Sportswear giant adidas on Wednesday (October 4) launched its new campaign - #HereToCreate - that aims to inspire young football talent in India and to kick start a football revolution.
With the FIFA U-17 World Cup starting from October 6, adidas' new campaign - a film - showcases how football has caught the imagination of India both on and off the pitch.
Conceptualised by Cheil W W India, the film captures the landscapes of the country, from the streets of old Delhi and Mumbai, the beaches of Goa, to the legendary maidens of Kolkata.
The film captures the challenges and constraints of a young footballer in India who is up against it.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Sean van Wyk, senior marketing director, adidas India, said, "The football creator is obsessed. His appetite to play and consume football across platforms is unrelenting.
"Our campaign aims to capture the emotion and intensity behind every young player and inspire them to take their rightful position on the world stage.
"It's their story, their sweat, to emerge as the best which is the essence of our campaign. adidas has been at the forefront of the game across the world and with India being the host nation for the 2017 FIFA U-17World Cup, we want to inspire the Indian youth to create their own future."