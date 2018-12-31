AFC Asian Cup 2019: Full Schedule, Team Fixtures, start time, when and where to watch

New Delhi, December 31: The AFC Asian Cup 2019 will kick-off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 in which 24 teams from 5 sub-confederations will participate to play the finals on February 1.
It will be the first occasion when the tournament sees participation from 24 teams. It has been expanded from the 16-team format that was used from 2004 to 2015. The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four teams. The top 16 teams will participate in the knockout stage and eight teams from there will progress to the quarter-finals.
97th-ranked Team India, who are featuring in this tournament after a gap of eight years, will begin their campaign against 118th-ranked Thailand on January 6. The Men in Blue, under the leadership of skipper Sunil Chhetri, are looking in sublime form in the run-up to the tournament.
India have been placed in Group A, alongside the hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. India are expecting to use the Asian Cup tournament as an important building block to fulfil the dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There is hope for India to qualify for the next stage of the tournament but they start as the underdogs.
Here's the Full Schedule:
Group Stage:
UAE VS Bahrain - January 5 - 9:30 PM
Australia Vs Jordan - January 6 - 4:30 PM
INDIA Vs Thailand - January 6 - 7:00 PM
Syria Vs Palestine - January 6 - 9:30 PM
China Vs Kyrgystan - January 7 - 4:30 PM
South Korea Vs Philippines - January 7 - 7:00 PM
Iran Vs Yemen - January 7 - 9:30 PM
Iraq Vs Vietnam - January 8 - 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia Vs North Korea - January 8 - 9:30 PM
Japan Vs Turkmenistan - January 9 - 4:30 PM
Uzbekistan Vs Oman - January 9 - 7:00 PM
Qatar Vs Lebanon - January 9 - 9:30 PM
Bahrain Vs Thailand - January 10 - 4:30 PM
Jordan Vs Syria - January 10 - 7:00 PM
INDIA Vs UAE - January 10 - 9:30 PM
Palestine vs Australia - January 11 - 4:30 PM
Philippines Vs China - January 11 - 7:00 PM
Kyrgyzstan Vs South Korea - January 11 - 9:30 PM
Vietnam Vs Iran - January 12 - 4:30 PM
Yemen Vs Iraq - January 12 - 7:00 PM
Lebanon Vs Saudi Arabia - January 12 - 9:30 PM
North Korea Vs Qatar - January 13 - 4:30 PM
Oman Vs Japan - January 13 - 7:00 PM
Turkmenistan Vs Uzbekistan - January 13- 9:30 PM
UAE Vs Thailand - January 14 - 9:30 PM
INDIA Vs Bahrain - January 14 - 9:30 PM
Palestine Vs Jordan - January 15 - 7:00 PM
Australia Vs Syria - January 15 - 7:00 PM
South Korea Vs China - January 16 - 7:00 PM
Kyrgyzstan Vs Philippines - January 16 - 7:00 PM
Vietnam Vs Yemen - January 16 - 9:30 PM
Iran Vs Iraq - January 16 - 9:30 PM
Oman Vs Turkmenistan - January 17 - 7:00 PM
Japan Vs Uzbekistan - January 17 - 7:00 PM
Lebanon Vs North Korea - January 17 - 9:30 PM
Saudi Arabia Vs Qatar - January 17 - 9:30 PM
Round of 16:
Match 1: TBD Vs TBD - January 20 - 4:30 PM
Match 2: TBD Vs TBD - January 20 - 7:30 PM
Match 3: TBD Vs TBD - January 20 - 10:30 PM
Match 4: TBD Vs TBD - January 21 - 4:30 PM
Match 5: TBD Vs TBD - January 21 - 7:30 PM
Match 6: TBD Vs TBD - January 21 - 9:30 PM
Match 7: TBD Vs TBD - January 22 - 6:30 PM
Match 8: TBD Vs TBD - January 22 - 9:30 PM
Quarter-final
QF 1 - TBD Vs TBD - January 24 - 6:30 PM
QF 2 - TBD Vs TBD - January 24 - 6:30 PM
QF 3 - TBD Vs TBD - January 25 - 6:30 PM
QF 4 - TBD Vs TBD - January 25 - 9:30 PM
Semi-final
SF 1 - TBD Vs TBD - January 28 - 7:30 PM
SF 2 - TBD Vs TBD - January 29 - 7:30 PM
FINAL
TBD Vs TBD - February 1 - 7:30 PM.
Note: Time mentioned in Indian Standard Time (IST).