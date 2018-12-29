Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup: We aim to overcome all adversities: Anirudh Thapa

By
thapa

Abu Dhabi, December, 29: Anirudh Thapa was dubbed as the next big thing in Indian Football since his first day of selection at the AIFF Academy. Not even 21, the shy guy from Uttarakhand has displayed his maturity on the field, thus earning him a stable place in the midfield.

AFC Asian Cup: India can enter knockout stage, says Pronay Halder | The situation is fantastic for Indian football, says Constantine | Sunil Chhetri to lead India

“I like to attack and play forward. It is my job to help others score. I like to have the ball at my feet and create chances,” he says. “Everybody wants to score goals. I am no different but my first priority is to help the forwards,” added Thapa.

“UAE will be the toughest team in our group as they are hosts. They possess a lot of quality. Thailand and Bahrain will also present their own set of challenges. But we are ready for it. We need to play united as a team, and aim to overcome the adversity,” he echoes about India’s opponents in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

In the International Friendly against Jordan, Thapa played a striker, a challenge he relished. “Playing as a striker in a depleted squad was extremely challenging for me, and the team. Given the circumstances, we put up a decent enough performance. The match against Oman was also a learning experience,” he reflects.

Thapa’s partnership with Pronay Halder has been the talking point in recent matches when the Blue Tigers have played. “Playing alongside Pronoy has helped me immensely. Now I can go forward because I know he will protect the back, and will take care of the space I leave,” he stated. “I can now play with a lot more freedom than I used to.”

A product of the AIFF Academy project, Thapa just cannot stop talking about his teenage days at the Academy. “The AIFF Academy has helped me immensely in my career. I am here because of the way I was brought up through the system. The journey has been very hard and challenging but it has been worth it,” Thapa said.

“When I was 14, I challenged myself to see if I could play with 16-year-olds. When I was 16, I challenged myself to play with 19-year-olds and so on. Every day is a challenge for you. That’s what I was taught,” signed off Thapa.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JUV 1 - 1 SAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue