AFC Champions League review: Xavi's Al Sadd to take on Persepolis in semis

Bengaluru/Doha, September 18: Qatar's Al Sadd Sports Club entered the semifinals of the 2018 AFC Champions League after a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash with Iran's Esteghlal that gave them a 5-3 aggregate win.
In the semifinal, Sadd will take on another Iranian side Persepolis, who came back strongly from a goal down at home to stun the other Qatari side -- Al Duhail SC -- 3-1 for a 3-2 aggregate result.
Sadd went into the match, sitting comfortably on a 3-1 away lead, but were made to work very hard at their home venue of Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
Jesualdo Ferreira's men reach the semi-final as goals from Afif's and Bounedjah seal a 5-3 aggregate win.
Akram Afif and Baghdad Bounedjah scored for Sadd, who were led by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, while Rouhollah Bagheri and Morteza Tabrizi found the target for Esteghlal, who played almost the whole of the second half with 10 men after Rouzbeh Cheshmi was red carded in the 50th minute for a foul on Afif.
The victory helps Xavi stay in line for a 'Champions League double'. If Sadd eventually go on to win the tournament, Xavi will become the first player to complete the unique 'AFC Champions League - UEFA Champions League double', the Spaniard having won the European competition on four occasions during his trophy-laden career at Camp Nou.
But it is easier said than done for the two-time AFC Champions League winners (1989 and 2011) as a tough challenge awaits them in the form of Persepolis, against whom Sadd have already played in the group stage.
Meanwhile, Persepolis reached the semifinals for the second year in a row after coming from a goal behind to earn a 3-1 win over Duhail at the Azadi Stadium, sealing a 3-2 aggregate win.
The Iranians go through thanks to a heroic second-half performance giving them a 3-2 lead on aggregate.
Duhail took the lead in the 33rd minute after Persepolis defender Shojae Khalilzadeh's attempted clearance of Murad Naji's free-kick bounced off Karim Boudiaf and into the back of the net to give the Qataris a crucial away goal.
Skipper Seyed Jalal Hossein converted a half-volley to bring his side back from the dead in the 57th minute.
The crowd at Azadi Stadium erupted as Persepolis took the lead for the first time in the tie 15 minutes from time when Sultan Al Brake tried a last-ditch clearance but instead sent the ball into his own net.
Persepolis added a third with Godwin Mensha scoring in the fifth minute of the stoppage time to settle the tie.
(With inputs from AFC and local media)