Xavi's Al Sadd have one foot in the semifinals

Bengaluru/Doha, September 17: Qatar's Al Sadd, who are sitting pretty with a 3-1 advantage, have one foot in the semifinal as they are set to host Iran's Esteghlal on Monday (September 17) in the second-leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.
The Xavi Hernandez-led Qatari side scored three times in 15 minutes in the second half of the first leg at the Azadi Stadium, to come back from a 0-1 deficit.
The Barcelona legend is eyeing history as he hopes to become the first player to accomplish a unique 'Champions League double'.
If Sadd reach the last four and then eventually go on to win the tournament, Xavi will become the first player to complete the unique 'AFC Champions League - UEFA Champions League double', the Spaniard having won the European competition on four occasions during his trophy-laden career at Camp Nou.
Sadd, the two-time AFC Champions League winners, have impressed this season, winning four of their six matches while losing two en route to finishing second behind Iran's Persepolis in Group C that also consisted of Uzbekistan's Nasaf and the UAE's Al Wasl.
The two-time AFC Champions League winners, are enjoying the start of their domestic 2018/19 season, with Spanish midfielder Gabi arriving to link up with compatriot Xavi in the middle of the park. The duo showed a combination of creativity and grit as the Qatari side enjoyed a comfortable victory in the first leg.
The attacking midfield pairing of Hassan Al Haydos and Akram Afif are developing telepathic understanding at both club and country level and continue to be key to Sadd creating scoring opportunities.
Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira has guarded his side against complacency though.
"We will begin the game as if the score is 0-0 and won't be thinking about the away game at all. We will play as if we have gained nothing. We won't play for a draw," said Ferreira.
Esteghlal's only semifinal appearance came in 2013. Although they came back from a losing position in the round-of-16 against domestic rivals Zobahan, the Iranian side will have to do so away from home and score at least three goals this time.
Meanwhile, the other Qatari side -- Al Duhail -- holds a slender 1-0 lead into the return meeting with Iran's Persepolis in the second-leg quarterfinal clash.
Almoez Ali scored the only goal of the game in Doha to maintain Duhail's 100 per cent record as they matched Ulsan Hyundai's nine successive wins from the 2012 competition.
One more victory would set a new record for a single campaign, although Ulsan did record 11 wins in a row between 2012 and 2014.
Persepolis, though, have won all four of their games in front of home fans and recovered from a first-leg deficit against Al Jazira in the Round of 16.
They have conceded just once at the Azadi Stadium and are chasing a second consecutive semifinal.
Duhail had won all six matches in Group B, that also included the UAE's Al Wahda, Iran's Zob Ahan and Uzbekistan's Lokomotiv, to finish with a perfect 18 points.
Kick off
Persepolis (IRN) vs Al Duhail (QAT), Azadi Stadium, 6.30pm (7.30pm IST)
Al Sadd (QAT) vs Esteghlal (IRN), 7pm (9.30pm IST)
