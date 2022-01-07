AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India Schedule, Venue, Timing, TV Channel details

Mumbai, January 7: Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand, announced the acquisition to broadcast rights for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Eurosport India were awarded the PayTV broadcast rights Women's Asian Cup for the Indian market from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) who have the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent region till 2024.
India hosts the 20th edition of Asia’s showpiece women’s football tournament between January 20, 2022 and February 6, 2022.
The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held across three venues in India featuring a total of 12 teams divided in 3 groups, contesting for the coveted title.
Hosts India is placed in Group A, along with China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran.
The tournament will begin in a round robin format where each team will face the other three teams of the group to secure a place in the quarter finals which will be held on January 30, 2022.
The semifinals and the final matches will be played on February 3 and February 6, 2022 respectively. The championship which will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 campaign will kick off on January 20 with China locking horns with Chinese Taipei. Hosts India will play their opening game against Iran on the same day as they aim to gather home points to seal the top spot on the opening day. All the opponents India got in their group are much higher-ranked and thus pose a heavy threat to India.
Teams and their Respective Groups
Group A: India, China, Chinese Taipei and Iran.
Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.
Group C: Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar.
India schedule (All times in IST)
January 20: India vs Iran, Mumbai, 7.30 PM
January 23: India vs Chinese Taipei, Mumbai: 7.30 PM
January 26: India vs China, Mumbai: 3.30 PM