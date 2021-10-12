AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Tagline unveiled with 100 days to go for tournament in India

Bengaluru, October 12: With 100 days to go for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday (October 12) unveiled 'Our Goal for All' as the official tagline of the anticipated showpiece.
The tagline highlights the commitment and determination of the AFC and the LOC, amidst the backdrop of the pandemic, to showcase the best of Asian women's football in India where the Continent's top 12 teams will contend for the prestigious title from January 20 to February 6, 2022, across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune.
AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: "India 2022 promises to be another spectacular celebration of the women's game throughout the Continent. Together with the LOC, we are confident that the upcoming edition will showcase the resolve of the Asian football family towards staging a truly memorable tournament.
