AFCON 2021: Egypt sets up Cameroon clash; Senegal to take on Burkina Faso

Bengaluru, January 31: Mohamed Salah inspired a turnaround to send Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 semifinals with a 2-1 win over Morocco to set up a last-four clash with Cameroon.
Hosts Cameroon had earlier defeated Gambia 2-0 to make it to the last-four.
At the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Egypt, looking to extend their record with an eighth AFCON title and their first since 2010, fell behind in the sixth minute through Sofiane Boufal's penalty.
That came following a lengthy VAR review after Ayman Ashraf had brought down Achraf Hakimi just inside the right-hand side of the box.
Egypt dominated possession in the first half but their response did not come until eight minutes into the second, Salah tapping in on the rebound after Yassine Bounou had repelled Mohamed Abdelmonem's flying header.
The Pharaohs needed a superb save from Mohamed Abou Gabal, who was later substituted because of an injury, to keep them in the tournament nine minutes from the end of normal time when he turned Nayef Aguerd's header onto the crossbar.
Morocco's failure to take that chance was punished in the 10th minute of extra time, Salah darting past Aguerd down the right flank and laying on a perfect cross for Trezeguet to dispatch a simple finish with Bounou stricken.
Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr scored inside the final 25 minutes as Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to reach the semifinals where they will take on, Burkina Faso, who had beat Tunisia 1-0.
Aliou Cisse's side were comfortably the better team in the first half and they deservedly went ahead in the 28th minute when Famara Diedhiou coolly slotted past Jesus Owono after being played in by Sadio Mane.
Equatorial Guinea thought they had been given the chance to draw level shortly after the interval when Iban Salvador clipped against Kalidou Koulibaly's hand in the penalty area, but referee Victor Gomes overturned his initial decision after being encouraged to review the incident by the VAR.
They were not to be denied in the 57th minute, though, Jannick Buyla controlling Pablo Ganet's pass and firing past Edouard Mendy before the Senegal goalkeeper could set himself.
Kouyate needed just three minutes after being introduced from the bench to restore Senegal's advantage after 68 minutes, flicking home after a mix-up in the opposition defence, while fellow substitute Sarr wrapped up the win with a simple finish 11 minutes from full-time as his side reached the semi-finals in consecutive tournaments for the first time.
After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow the results and reports on myKhel.com.
SEMIFINAL LINE-UP
Cameroon vs Egypt (Thursday, February 3, 12.30 am IST)
Burkina Faso vs Senegal (Friday, February 4, 12.30 am IST)
(With inputs from Agencies)