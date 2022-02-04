AFCON 2021: Egypt shoots out Cameroon, sets up dream final with Senegal

Bengaluru, February 4: Mohamed Abou Gabal did the star turn for Egypt as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 final at the expense of hosts Cameroon with a 3-1 success on penalties.
After 120 minutes of scoreless action at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde (Cameroon), goalkeeper Abou Gabal saved spot-kicks from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki before Clinton N'Jie completely missed the target.
In a dream final on Sunday (February 6), the Pharaohs will take on Senegal though Carlos Queiroz will not be in the dugout after being sent off for two displays of dissent towards the end of normal time.
However, in a thrilling sub-plot, the final will see Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Cameroon's Sadio Mane face off against each other.
In a low-tempo game littered with mistakes, the best chance of the first half came when Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui saw his header hit the post in the 18th minute.
Salah was presented with a glorious chance to open the scoring in the second half by a short back pass from Martin Hongla, but he was unable to round Andre Onana after the goalkeeper hared out of his box to intervene.
Samuel Oum Gouet went close to scoring a goal of the tournament contender when his rasping 35-yard drive clipped the outside of the post, and Queiroz was sent off before the start of extra time.
The additional 30 minutes were not enough to separate the sides, but Abou Gabal's heroics sent Egypt through to the final after they missed out on home soil in 2019.
It may be recalled that after a year's delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 33rd AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 6) at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow the results and reports on myKhel.com.
(With inputs from Agencies)