AFCON 2021, Gambia 1-1 Mali: Barrow rescues point after late VAR drama

By Jonathan Davies

Limbe (Cameroon), January 16: Musa Barrow's last-minute penalty rescued a point for Gambia in their 1-1 draw with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There was late VAR drama at Stade Municipal de Limbe with referee Samir Guezzaz awarding of two spot-kicks in the final 11 minutes of the Group F encounter.

First, Ibrahima Kone slotted home from 12 yards for the second game running after Yves Bissouma was dragged down by Ebrima Adams in the box.

That was the 22nd goal that Mali have scored after half-time in the Africa Cup of Nations since 2010, with only Ivory Coast (25) doing so more often during that span.

The Eagles were on course to win their opening two games in the competition for the first time since 2004, until Bissouma was penalised for handball in the closing moments.

Having hit the crossbar with a brilliant first-half free-kick, there was no denying Barrow this time around as the Bologna forward calmly sent Ibrahim Mounkoro the wrong way to ensure a share of the spoils.

Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 21:00 [IST]
