Sadio Mane discharged from hospital, says 'all is well'

Bengaluru, January 26: Senegal's Sadio Mane is reportedly safely and out of danger with the Liverpool striker himself saying 'all is well' after being discharged from the hospital following a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar Dias (Vozinha) during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 pre-quarterfinal tie.
In the match held at Koukekong Stadium in Cameroon on Tuesday (January 25) night, Mane's brilliant strike broke the deadlock as Aliou Cisse's side overcame stubborn opponents 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, which is being held after a year's delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
However, the 29-year-old star striker was substituted soon afterwards, appearing to still be feeling the effects of an earlier collision with Vozinha.
As he chased a bouncing ball on the edge of the penalty area, Mane collided with the Vozinha, who was dismissed following the intervention of VAR.
A photograph - posted on the official AFCON Twitter account - revealed that Vozinha visited the Liverpool forward in hospital after the game.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mane told his 9.1million followers: "All is well. Thank you all for the messages."
He will now hope to be fit for the quarterfinals, where Senegal will play either Mali or Equatorial Guinea on Sunday (Janaury 30).
"Sadio Mane has to do some tests. We've had him on the telephone, and he says he's OK. He wasn't wanting to come off, but no risks should be taken. He's an important player for us," Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was quoted as saying by the Senegalese sport website wiwsport.com after the match.
Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has called for an investigation into an incident at Olembe Stadium that resulted in the deaths of eight people, while he confirmed upcoming AFCON 2021 matches would be relocated.
Eight people died and a further 38 were injured after a stampede outside the stadium in Yaounde during Monday's (January 24) match between tournament hosts Cameroon and Comoros.
CAF has started an investigation, while the game's global governing body -- FIFA --offered its condolences in a briefing on Tuesday (January 25).
In a media briefing, CAF president Motsepe also confirmed that the quarterfinal tie due to be hosted at Olembe Stadium on Sunday (January 30), between Morocco and the winner of Ivory Coast's clash with Egypt would be moved to Yaounde's Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
Motsepe also confirmed CAF had requested a report on the incident be completed by Friday (January 28).
It may be recalled that after a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition of the CAF-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
