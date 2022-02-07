AFCON: Senegal shoots out Egypt to clinch first title

Bengaluru, February 7: Sadio Mane made up for an earlier penalty miss with the decisive spot-kick as Senegal claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a 4-2 shoot-out win over Egypt.
The Lions of Teranga were beaten in the 2019 final by Algeria, but they belatedly got their hands on the trophy at Cameroon's Olembe Stadium on Sunday (February 6) with a dramatic shoot-out victory after a largely dour goalless 120 minutes.
Mane saw an early penalty saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal and he was fortunate to still be on the pitch for the spot-kicks having avoided a second yellow card for a clear dive.
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners: Full list of champions from 1957 to 2019
The Liverpool forward had the last laugh, though, powering low past Abou Gabal after Edouard Mendy had kept out Mohanad Lasheen's tepid effort from 12 yards to send the travelling Senegal fans into raptures.
The Senegal vs Egypt final had a thrilling sub-plot with Liverpool stars Mane and Mohamed Saleh pitted against each other
AFCON 2021 Final: Senegal vs Egypt; Preview, Time in India, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming Info
Egypt had won two penalty shootouts on their way to the final, successfully converting every single kick, and looked confident.
In the hindsight, the decision to hand star striker Mo Salah the fifth penalty which ultimately never came will be one they surely come to regret.
Egyptian coach Carlos Quieroz was watching from the stands after his semifinal suspension while for his opposite number Aliou Cisee, it was kind of a redemption as on the touchlines, he was seen pumping his fists and celebrating the win.
It is worth recalling that it was Cisee's missed penalty that denied Senegal their first opportunity against Cameroon in the AFCON final 20 years ago in Bamako.
But 20 years down the tline, this time it was poetic justice at Yaounde, as it was a time of rejoicing this time for his country.
Earlier, hosts, Cameroon won the third-place match, defeating Burkion Faso 5-3 on penalties after producing a stunning comeback from a 0-3 deficit at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.
The outcome seemed far-fetched when Burkina Faso went 3-0 up in the 49th minute with a header by Djibril Ouattara.
Tournament leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar came on as a second-half substitute to turn things around for Cameroon.
Stephane Bahoken pulled the first goal back for Cameroon and Aboubakar scored in the 85th and 87th minutes, helped by two errors by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo, to send the game to penalties.
Blati Touré had the only miss in the shootout, when Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana saved down low with his left hand to make up for his blunder and own-goal in normal time.
Touré's miss allowed Ambroise Oyongo to step up and win the shootout for Cameroon and at least soften the pain of losing in a shootout to Egypt in the semifinals, when three of Cameroon's first four penalty-takers missed.
It may be recalled that after a year's delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 33rd edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament was held across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
(With inputs from Agencies)