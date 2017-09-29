Aguero injured in car crash; could be out for two months

London, September 29: Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero "sustained injuries" in a car crash in the Netherlands and is returning to Britain to be checked ahead of the weekend's Premier League fixtures, his club said on Friday (September 29).
"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors after being involved in a road accident on Thursday. The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries," said the statement.
Amsterdam police spokesman Frans Zuiderhoek told AFP that officers attended an accident in the city on Thursday after "a taxi-cab hit a lamp-post".
He could not confirm the identities of the two passengers and the driver, who all asked to remain anonymous.
"No other vehicles were involved," he said, adding that three people in the taxi "have been transferred to hospital for observation... but there were no bad injuries".
The accident occurred on De Boelelaan street, said Zuiderhoek, not far from the Arena A where Colombian singer Maluma performed on Thursday.
The Argentina striker, who has scored 176 goals for the English club, posted a picture of himself with the singer on his official Instagram page.
British media reported that Aguero, who has already scored six times in the Premier League this season, had sustained broken ribs and was set to be out for around two months.
Aguero's former club Independiente posted a message of support on Twitter, saying: "Strength and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."
The striker needs only more two goals to become City's all-time leading scorer and is widely viewed as one of the world's most feared strikers.